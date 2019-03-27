Astros vs. Rays: MLB Opening Day prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, watch online, live stream

Although the regular season technically began last week, when the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics played a pair of games in Tokyo, Japan, the rest of the league will enjoy Opening Day on Thursday, March 28.

That includes the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays, who will open the year against each other for the first time ever.

Here's how you can watch and what you should be aware of heading into the new year.

MLB Opening Day viewing information

Date: Thursday, March 28

Thursday, March 28 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Fox Sports Sun

AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Fox Sports Sun Live stream: fuboTV for fans in Florida (Try for free)

fuboTV for fans in Florida (Try for free) Live Stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds. Odds: Astros -136 / Rays +117

Storylines

Astros: It's pretty simple: they want to win their second World Series in the last three years. They'll have a real chance. Justin Verlander is on the bump, and he's been one of the best pitchers in baseball since coming over to Houston late in 2017. The Astros recently signed him to a two-year extension that will keep him around through the 2021 season. This will mark the Houston debut for Michael Brantley, the club's biggest free-agent addition.

Rays: They are hopeful to make the postseason for the first time since Andrew Friedman and Joe Maddon left. Blake Snell, last year's Cy Young Award winner, is a big reason why. He's coming off a tremendous season and figures to have a legitimate opportunity at winning another.

Prediction

The Astros are the better team on paper. We'll give them the nod as a result.

Pick: Astros -136