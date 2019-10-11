Astros vs. Rays score: Houston earns trip to third consecutive ALCS as Gerrit Cole dominates in Game 5

The Houston Astros are heading to the ALCS for the third consecutive year. The Astros eliminated the Rays, 6-1, in the decisive Game 5 of the ALDS on Thursday at Minute Maid Park. Houston will face the Yankees in the AL Championship Series.

The Astros first four runs of the game were scored in the first inning, coming on five hits. Jose Altuve hit an RBI single, Alex Bregman followed up with a two-run double and Yuli Gurriel drove in the fourth run with a base hit. Houston knocked Rays starter Tyler Glasnow out of the game after just 2 2/3 innings.

The Rays' offense couldn't get anything going against Astros starter Gerrit Cole, who finished with another stellar postseason performance. Cole, who struck out 15 in Game 2, allowed just one run in eight innings on Thursday. The fireballer struck out 10 and walked two, getting 19 swinging strikes on 107 pitches. The Rays notched just two hits off Cole, and Eric Sogard's second-inning solo homer provided Tampa Bay's only run.

What's next

The Rays' season comes to an end, while the Astros advance to the AL Championship Series to face the Yankees. It'll be a rematch of the 2017 ALCS in which the Astros won in seven games. The Yankees are coming off four days of rest after they completed a three-game sweep of the Twins in the ALDS. Game 1 set for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free). The full postseason schedule can be found here.

Relive Game 5

We were with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the game. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.