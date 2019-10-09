Astros vs. Rays score: Tampa Bay refuses to go out quietly, forces ALDS Game 5 after roughing up Justin Verlander

A short-rest Justin Verlander had far from vintage stuff in Game 4 of the ALDS, and largely because of his poor outing the Rays defeated the Astros by a score of 4-1 (box score). The Tampa Bay win means that the two teams will play a decisive Game 5 back in Houston on Thursday.

Verlander lasted just 3 2/3 innings, and over that brief span he allowed seven hits and four earned runs. Along the way he struck out five and walked two, and the Rays worked him for 84 pitches.

Across the way, Rays manager Kevin Cash attacked Game 4 with his bullpen, and he did so to great effect. Six Tampa Bay relievers, none working more than Nick Anderson's 2 1/3 innings, combined for only one run across nine innings. In something of a plot twist, reigning AL Cy Young winner and ALDS Game 2 starter Blake Snell was summoned to pitch his team out of a ninth-inning game. He came in with runners on the corners and one out and registered a pressure strikeout and ground-out to end it.

On offense for the Rays, Tommy Pham had three hits, including a homer, and shortstop Willy Adames also hit a home run for his third extra-base hit of the series. Ji-Man Choi reached base four times.

The Astros had chances at various points, but the Tampa Bay defense came through with big plays. In the second, Choi made a diving snare on a Josh Reddick liner with a runner on first to end the inning. In the fourth, Adames' relay throw from Kevin Kiermaier cut down Jose Altuve at the plate and snuffed out what would've been the first Houston run of the game. In the sixth Michael Brantley lined out to Choi, who promptly doubled George Springer off first.

The Astros finally broke through with two out in the eight on a Robinson Chirinos solo home run off Colin Poche. They wouldn't score again.

As a consequence of the Rays' second win in an elimination game in as many days, these two teams will play one more to determine who advances to the ALCS to face the Yankees.

