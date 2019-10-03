Astros vs. Rays series schedule, results: MLB playoffs live stream, TV channel, start time for 2019 ALDS

On Wednesday night, the Rays went into Oakland and won the Wild Card Game, 5-1. They homered and pitched their way into the ALDS for the first time since 2013 and as a reward they get the honor of facing the best team in baseball, the 107-win Astros. The series will start Friday in Houston's underrated Minute Maid Park.

The Rays won the season series, 4-3, though we should point out a few things. First off, regular season success against a team doesn't necessarily correlate to postseason results. Perhaps the most extreme example is in 2015, the Cubs went 7-0 against the Mets in the regular season, but the Mets swept the Cubs in the NLCS. Also, the Rays took three of four from the Astros to open this season. There were 158 regular season games for each team after that and I'm not prepared to put a ton of stock in that.

One aspect of this series that is fun is the seeming divide in well known stars. For the Astros, it's Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa, George Springer, Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Zack Greinke. The Rays' most well-known players are probably Tommy Pham, Charlie Morton and Austin Meadows.

Games on Fox or FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).

ALDS: Tampa Bay vs. Houston

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 4 Tampa Bay at Houston 2 p.m. FS1 Minute Maid Park Oct. 5 Tampa Bay at Houston 9 p.m. FS1 Minute Maid Park Oct. 7 Houston at Tampa Bay TBA FS1 or MLBN Tropicana Field Oct. 8 Houston at Tampa Bay TBA FS1 Tropicana Field Oct. 10 Tampa Bay at Houston TBA FS1 Minute Maid Park

* - if necessary