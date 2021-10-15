The battle for the American League pennant begins Friday night. The Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox will meet in this year's American League Championship Series, a best-of-seven series to determine who advances to the World Series. The Astros beat the White Sox and the Red Sox beat the Rays in the American League Division Series, both in four games.

With that throat-clearing out of the way, let's get to the important stuff for Game 1.

How to watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 15 | Time: 8:07 p.m. ET

Location: Minute Maid Park (Houston, Texas)

TV channel: Fox | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Starting pitchers: LHP Framber Valdez (11-6, 3.14 ERA) vs. LHP Chris Sale (5-1, 3.16 ERA)

Preview

The regular season series between these two AL powerhouses was decidedly one-sided. The Astros won five times in seven tries against the Red Sox this year, outscoring them 42-25 in the seven games. Four times in the seven games they scored at least seven runs. The 'Stros took three of four from the Red Sox in Houston in late May and early June.

Valdez faced the Red Sox twice this season and was dominant, allowing just two runs in 14 1/3 innings. He struck out 10 in his first start against Boston, and eight in his second. They were the ground ball specialist's two highest strikeout totals of the season. For what it's worth, Valdez struggled in his ALDS start against Chicago, allowing four runs in 4 1/3 innings.

The Red Sox could have started staff ace Nathan Eovaldi on normal rest in Game 1, though they went with Sale, who did not face Houston during the regular season and got roughed up in his ALDS start (five runs in one inning). Sale is an extreme bat-misser and the Astros had baseball's lowest strikeout rate during the regular season. A battle of contrasts.

Prediction

Sale has not been his usually dominance self post-Tommy John surgery, though I won't bet against the guy. He keeps the Red Sox in the game long enough for the offense to do damage against Houston's middle relievers, giving Boston the Game 1 win.

Pick: Red Sox 6, Astros 4

