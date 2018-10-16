Astros vs. Red Sox ALCS Game 3 lineups: Altuve at DH for Houston, Nunez returns for Boston
Altuve has been bothered by a nagging knee injury since July
HOUSTON -- Tuesday afternoon, the ALCS resumes with Game 3 at Minute Maid Park. The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros are tied at one game apiece in the best-of-seven series, so it is now effectively a best-of-five with the 'Stros having home field advantage.
Both clubs announced their starting lineups a few hours before the pivotal Game 3. Here is the starting nine the visiting Red Sox will use:
- RF Mookie Betts
- LF Andrew Benintendi
- DH J.D. Martinez
- SS Xander Bogaerts
- 1B Steve Pearce
- 3B Eduardo Nunez
- 2B Ian Kinsler
- C Christian Vazquez
- CF Jackie Bradley Jr.
RHP Nathan Eovaldi
With left-hander Dallas Keuchel on the mound for the Astros, the left-handed hitting Rafael Devers and Brock Holt are on the bench for the BoSox. Devers went 2 for 3 with a walk in Game 2 on Sunday, but he was far less productive against lefties than righties this season. Plus the Red Sox prefer Nunez's defense.
Mitch Moreland, another left-handed hitter, is out of the lineup as well. He's been dealing with a hamstring injury since the ALDS and has yet to start a game in the ALCS -- he did pinch-hit in both Games 1 and 2 -- and his absence from the lineup is as much about the injury as it is the platoon matchup.
Now here is the lineup the home Astros will use in Game 3:
- CF George Springer
- DH Jose Altuve
- 3B Alex Bregman
- 1B Yuli Gurriel
- 2B Marwin Gonzalez
- RF Josh Reddick
- SS Carlos Correa
- C Brian McCann
- LF Tony Kemp
LHP Dallas Keuchel
Altuve has been dealing with a nagging knee issue for weeks now, and, with Games 3-5 set to be played on three consecutive days, Astros manager A.J. Hinch indicated he could give Altuve a DH day in Game 3, and that is exactly what's happening. Gonzalez slides from left field to second base and the speedy Kemp joins the lineup.
Also, McCann is making his second start of the postseason and first of the ALCS. Martin Maldonado has started the team's other three postseason games behind the plate. McCann has more or less taken over as Keuchel's personal catcher -- he caught him in ALDS Game 3 and in four of his final six regular season starts -- plus he gives the Astros another left-handed bat against Eovaldi, a (very) hard-throwing righty.
-
