Astros vs. Red Sox ALDS Game 3 lineups: Carlos Beltran gets nod at DH

With a shellacking on Friday, the Houston Astros took a commanding 2-0 lead in their best-of-five American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox . The Astros are a win away from the American League Championship Series as play shifts to Boston.

Game 3 goes down Sunday in Fenway Park (how to watch Game 3), and here are the Astros' and Red Sox' lineups.

Visiting Astros

George Springer , CF Josh Reddick , RF Jose Altuve , 2B Carlos Correa , SS Marwin Gonzalez , LF Alex Bregman , 3B Carlos Beltran , DH Yuli Gurriel , 1B Brian McCann , C

The Astros ran the same lineup out in Games 1 and 2. With a right-handed starter opposing them for the first time, they've made some tweaks. Most of the changes are cosmetic -- moving Reddick up in the order, slotting in Gonzalez fifth -- but the Astros also inserted Beltran at DH over Evan Gattis . Beltran didn't have a good season at the plate overall. He did, nonetheless, post a .721 OPS versus righties. (Gattis actually performed better against righties, so you figure this decision stems from the opposition's platoon splits as much as anything.)

The Astros will send righty Brad Peacock to the mound. He's been excellent versus righties and not-as-excellent versus lefties. Peacock hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in a game since August 15.

Home Red Sox

Xander Bogaerts , SS Dustin Pedroia , 2B Andrew Benintendi , LF Mookie Betts , RF Mitch Moreland , 1B Hanley Ramirez , DH Rafael Devers , 3B Sandy Leon , C Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

This could be Boston's final lineup of the season. Predictably, they've made a few tweaks from their Games 1 and 2 lineups. The top four remain the same, but Devers is back in the lineup at third base and Leon is getting the nod behind the plate after sitting for Chrisian Vazquez last game.

The Red Sox are countering Peacock with Doug Fister . Like Peacock, Fister was significantly worse versus left-handed batters. He ended the season an uneven note, allowing 17 of his 19 September runs in his final 16 2/3 innings.