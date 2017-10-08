Astros vs Red Sox ALDS Game 3 live stream info, TV channel, time, starting pitchers: How to Watch the 2017 MLB playoffs
The Red Sox have their back up against the wall, as Jose Altuve will try to lead the Astros to the ALCS
Astros vs. Red Sox AL Division Series (2-0 HOU)
Date: Sunday, Oct. 8
Time: 2:38 p.m. ET
Location: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts
Starting Pitchers: Brad Peacock (13-2) vs. Doug Fister (5-9)
TV Channel: FS1 (check local listings)
Online Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Live Stats: GameTracker
The Houston Astros head into Boston with a chance to clinch an ALCS berth against the Red Sox on Sunday. Houston has looked utterly dominant to this point in the series, with the Astros outscoring the Red Sox 16-4 through the first two games. The Red Sox's lives won't be getting any easier on Sunday, as Brad Peacock will strut out his 13-2 record. Doug Fister was 5-9 in the regular season. He's coming off a strong start against Houston in which he gave up three runs in 5 1/3 innings, but it was a start that he ultimately lost.
The Red Sox bats will be the difference. Although eight runs is a difficult number to overcome, they need to touch up Peacock to have any chance to win. Against the Astros staff, it will take more than two runs to make any kind of dent in Houston's lead. With two games at Fenway and home teams dominating in the AL so far, the Red Sox can at least make their Herculean task feel more manageable with a win on Sunday. As they say, it all comes down to taking things a game at a time.
Astros vs. Red Sox: Beltran starts at DH
Here's how they'll line it up for Game 3 of the ALDS at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon
