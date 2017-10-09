Astros vs. Red Sox ALDS Game 4 lineups: Beltran out of the lineup for Houston
Here's how they'll line it up for Game 4 of the ALDS at Fenway Park on Monday
The Boston Red Sox staved off elimination on Sunday with a win over the Houston Astros , and on Monday they'll try to even the best-of-five ALDS at two games apiece in the Fenway matinee.
Here's how to watch Game 4, and here are the respective lineups ...
Visiting Astros
- George Springer , CF
- Josh Reddick , RF
- Jose Altuve , 2B
- Carlos Correa , SS
- Marwin Gonzalez , LF
- Alex Bregman , 3B
- Yuli Gurriel , 1B
- Evan Gattis , DH
-
Brian McCann
, C
SP - Charlie Morton
We've got a couple of changes relative to Game 3. Carlos Beltran is back out of the lineup, and Gattis replaces him at DH. Also, Gurriel gets bumped up from eighth to seventh. With the ground-balling Morton on the hill, that Houston infield may get a workout.
Home Red Sox
- Dustin Pedroia , 2B
- Xander Bogaerts , SS
- Andrew Benintendi , LF
- Mookie Betts , RF
- Mitch Moreland , 1B
- Hanley Ramirez , DH
- Rafael Devers , 3B
- Christian Vazquez , C
- Jackie Bradley Jr., CF
SP - Rick Porcello
The only thing that changes for Boston is that Vazquez replaces Sandy Leon behind the plate. The key for Porcello will be keeping the ball in the park. He allowed an MLB-leading 38 homers this season, and the Astros ranked second in the AL in dingers.
-
