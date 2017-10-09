Astros vs. Red Sox ALDS Game 4 live stream info, TV channel, time, starting pitchers: How to Watch the 2017 MLB playoffs
The Red Sox will fight at home for the opportunity to play a winner-take-all Game 5
Astros vs. Red Sox AL Division Series (2-1 Astros)
Date: Monday, Oct. 9
Time: 1:08 p.m. ET
Location: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts
Starting Pitchers: Charlie Morton (14-7) vs. Rick Porcello (11-17)
TV Channel: FS1 (check local listings)
Online Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Live Stats: GameTracker
Game 4 will stay in Fenway Park, where the Red Sox utterly dominated the Astros in Game 3. After scoring only four runs combined in Games 1 & 2, the Red Sox put up 10 on Sunday, allowing them to play in a pivotal Game 4 at home. They'll be looking to take the series back to Houston for a rubber match Game 5, and Chris Sale will hopefully have shaken off the postseason jitters that his first start may have brought him.
Charlie Morton is yet another pitcher for the Astros that had a strong regular season, and he'll be looking to close out the series against Rick Porcello. Porcello's 2017 wasn't what he hoped for after a Cy Young caliber 2016, but now it's all about the playoffs. Every game is a must-win for Boston, and it all starts tonight. Jose Altuve will hope to continue his ALDS tear, whereas the Red Sox bats will undoubtedly be hoping for a showing that looks more like Sunday than Games 1 & 2.
