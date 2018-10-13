Astros vs. Red Sox: Live stream, watch Game 1 online, TV channel, prediction, pick, odds

Game 1 of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox will begin in a battle of the two teams with the most regular-season victories.

The Red Sox led the majors with 108 wins, thereby securing home-field advantage throughout the postseason. As a result, they will be hosting Games 1 and 2, as well as potentially Games 6 and 7 at Fenway Park.

Manager Alex Cora will send ace Chris Sale to the mound in Game 1. He pitched in relief in Game 4 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees. Sale posted a 2.11 ERA in 27 regular-season starts. He faced the Astros once this season, back in June, giving up four runs in six innings as part of a losing effort.

Opposing Sale will be Justin Verlander. He last pitched in Game 1 of the ALDS, holding Cleveland to two runs while striking out seven in 5 1/3 innings. Verlander enters with a career 3.08 postseason ERA, including a 2.57 mark in seven ALCS starts. He recorded a quality start in his only appearance against the Red Sox this season, back in June.

ALCS Game 1: Astros vs. Red Sox

Date : Saturday, Oct. 13



: Saturday, Oct. 13 Time : 8:09 p.m. ET



: 8:09 p.m. ET Location : Fenway Park in Boston



: Fenway Park in Boston TV channel : TBS



: TBS Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Live stats : GameTracker



: GameTracker Odds: Red Sox -110 / Astros +100

Red Sox -110 / Astros +100

Storylines

Astros: The Astros are trying to win their second consecutive World Series title, having knocked off the Red Sox en route to their championship in last year's ALDS. Verlander is one of the few starters capable of trading zeroes with Sale, and the Astros have a clear advantage in the bullpen department. One question facing the Astros is the health of shortstop Carlos Correa. He's dealt with back woes since midseason, and hasn't hit up to expectations since returning from the DL nearly two months ago.

Red Sox: The key for Boston is a vintage Sale outing, which foresees him putting any concerns about his health and/or velocity behind him. The Red Sox will need Sale to work deep as a means of avoiding their shaky middle-relief corps. If Sale can do that, then Boston can protect its home-field advantage.

Game prediction, picks

My top prediction is that we're in for a good pitching matchup. Sale and Verlander are two of the best pitchers of their generation, let alone in the league. Everyone assigns weight to various factors differently -- including home-field advantage -- but I'm giving the Astros a slight edge based on their bullpen.

Pick: Astros +100

