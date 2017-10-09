Astros vs. Red Sox: Sale better out of bullpen, but surrenders crucial home run

After a disastrous Game 1 outing, Chris Sale redeemed himself in Game 4. Despite a rocky finish, Sale came in in relief of Rick Porcello, who was tagged early in his start. Sale had an excellent game, giving up only four hits in 4 2/3 innings, a far cry from his five inning nine hit start.

Unfortunately for Sale and Boston fans alike, it ended on a rough note. Sale gave up a solo home run to Alex Bregman in the top of the eighth to lose a 3-2 lead, before putting the go-ahead run on base. John Farrell gave Sale the hook after an out with the dangerous George Springer stepping up to the plate.

The game was huge from Sale, as it looked like Boston might have to dig deep into its bullpen with the early departure of Porcello. On short rest, Sale was able to keep Boston in the game going up against the Astros' late-entry ace: Justin Verlander. Verlander gave up a homer of his own that lost a 2-1 lead for the Astros, so despite one bad pitch from both starters it remained a hard-fought pitching duel.

With Sale and Verlander out for Game 5, it will be interesting to see how both managers handle their starting situation. Dallas Kuechel is the probable starter for the Astros, while Drew Pomeranz will presumably get the nod for Boston.