The Colorado Rockies (19-67) host the Houston Astros (52-34) in an intraleague contest on Thursday afternoon. Houston goes for the sweep and rolls into this matchup on a three-game winning streak. Last night, the Astros defeated the Rockies, 5-3. Kyle Freeland (1-9, 5.56 ERA) takes the hill for Colorado, while Brandon Walter (1-1, 3.34 ERA) starts for the Astros.

First pitch from Coors Field is set for 3:10 p.m. ET. Houston is a -190 favorite on the money line (risk $190 to win $100) in the latest Astros vs. Rockies odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 11.

Why the Astros can win

Third baseman Isaac Paredes is a sound run producer, leading the team in home runs (17) and RBI (46). Paredes has tallied a hit in four of his last five games. In last night's win over Colorado, he went 2-of-5 with two singles.

Houston has five players with at least five 10 home runs this season. Left fielder Jose Altuve brings nice pop and bat control at the plate. This season, he's hitting .259 with 13 dingers and 36 runs driven in. During the June 29 win over the Cubs, he was 1-of-4 with a two-run homer. The Astros have a 13-12-1 over record as the away favorite.

Why the Rockies can win

Catcher Hunter Goodman leads Colorado in all the major categories, as he's first in batting average (.286), home runs (16), RBI (50), OBP (.332), and hits (85). Goodman heads into the contest, logging a hit in eight of his last nine games. In the July 1 contest against Houston, Goodman was 2-of-4 with two solo home runs.

Left fielder Jordan Beck is batting .270 with 10 homers and 28 RBI. Beck also played well against Houston on July 1, going 5-of-5 with a double and one run scored.

How to make Astros vs. Rockies picks

