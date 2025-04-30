The Detroit Tigers will look to turn their road fortunes around when they battle the Houston Astros in the third and final game of their series on Wednesday. Houston earned an 8-5 win on Monday, and a come-from behind 6-4 victory on Tuesday. The Tigers (18-12), who lead the American League Central, are just 5-9 on the road in 2025. The Astros (16-13), who have a plus-16 run differential, are 11-6 on their home field this season.

First pitch from Daikin Park in Houston is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The Astros have won eight of the last 12 meetings against the Tigers. Houston is a -125 favorite on the money line (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Astros vs. Tigers odds from Fanduel Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any Tigers vs. Astros picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Tigers vs. Astros money line: Detroit +105, Houston -125 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Tigers vs. Astros over/under: 8.5 runs

Tigers vs. Astros run line: Houston -1.5 (+163)

DET: The under is 4-1-1 in the Tigers' last six games

HOU: The under is 7-3 in the Astros' last 10 games

Why the Astros can cover

Houston is expected to either call up A.J. Blubaugh for a spot start. In four starts at AAA Sugar Land of the Pacific Coast League, he is 2-2 with a 3.86 ERA. In 12 starts at Sugar Land in 2024, he was 12-4 with a 3.83 ERA. In four minor league seasons, he has gone 22-10 with a 4.02 ERA in 65 games, including 44 starts.

Left fielder Jose Altuve is among Houston's top hitters. In 28 games this season, he is batting .272 with two doubles, four homers and 12 RBI. He had two hits, one homer and three RBI in Monday's series opener. He has always hit Tigers pitching well. In 43 career games against Detroit, he is batting .306 with seven doubles, one triple, eight homers and 21 RBI.

Why the Tigers can cover

Detroit is expected to counter with right-hander Jackson Jobe (2-0, 2.70 ERA). In his last outing, a 7-3 win over the Kansas City Royals, he picked up the victory, pitching five innings and allowing five hits, one earned run and two walks, while striking out five. He also earned a win in a 4-0 triumph at Minnesota on April 12. In that game, he went six innings, allowing just two hits and one walk, while striking out two.

Second baseman Gleyber Torres is coming off a solid performance in Tuesday's loss to the Astros. He went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBI. In 18 games this season, he is batting .292 with two doubles, three homers and 14 RBI. In 40 career games against Houston, he is hitting .257 with five doubles, seven homers and 20 RBI.

