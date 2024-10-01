Astros vs. Tigers score: Live updates from MLB playoffs as postseason kicks off with Wild Card Series

October is here, and so is postseason baseball with a four-game slate on Tuesday

Major League Baseball's 2024 postseason gets underway on Tuesday with Game 1 of all four Wild Card Series matchups. This will serve as the third year under MLB's 12-team playoff format. The top two seeds in both leagues get byes to the division round, while everyone else has to play in these best-of-three series hosted exclusively by the superior seed. The 2024 playoff schedule will see the Wild Card Series wrap up by Thursday and the League Division Series underway on Saturday.

The wild-card matchups this year? Tigers-Astros, Royals-Orioles, Mets-Brewers and Braves-Padres. Here's a look at the complete postseason bracket

Below is Tuesday's schedule and scores. All games on Tuesday are streaming on fubo (try for free).

Tuesday's Wild Card Series scores

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout the four-game slate on Tuesday. You can follow all the playoff action below.

First pitch strike from Framber Valdez. We are underway.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 6:35 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 2:35 pm EDT
 
Welcome to postseason Opening Day

Any predictions for today? I'm thinking Tigers, Mets, Padres, Orioles win. Three close games and one laugher. Someone hits two homers.

Mike Axisa
October 1, 2024, 6:32 PM
Oct. 01, 2024, 2:32 pm EDT
 
It's time

We're about to light this candle in Houston. Astros-Tigers will begin in moments.

 
Wild Card Series X-factors

Little things can make a big difference in a three-game series. So what X-factors are at play in the Wild Card Series? R.J. Anderson broke them down, including speed from the Royals and Brewers, plus an advantage the Padres have against the Braves.

R.J. Anderson
Staff picks for full postseason bracket

Who do we think is going to win it all? Glad you asked. CBS Sports MLB writers and editors made their picks for every round of the postseason prior to Tuesday, with a variety of World Series winners in a relatively open field. Here are our picks:

Kate Feldman
MLB postseason bold predictions

Who needs regular predictions when we have 10 bold ones for you right here. CBS Sports' Mike Axisa is doing some playoff prognosticating about Shohei Ohtani, José Ramírez, the Astros and more. Check out all 10 of his bold predictions below:

Mike Axisa
Welcome to October

October has arrived, and so has playoff baseball. We're in for four intriguing games this afternoon that will instantly push four teams to the brink of elimination. Tigers vs. Astros gets things started in Houston in roughly one hour.

Still trying to figure out the postseason matchups and format? Here's the 2024 MLB playoff bracket to help you out.

mlb-playoff-bracket-2024.png
Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

