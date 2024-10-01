Astros vs. Tigers score: Live updates from MLB playoffs as postseason kicks off with Wild Card Series

Major League Baseball's 2024 postseason gets underway on Tuesday with Game 1 of all four Wild Card Series matchups. This will serve as the third year under MLB's 12-team playoff format. The top two seeds in both leagues get byes to the division round, while everyone else has to play in these best-of-three series hosted exclusively by the superior seed. The 2024 playoff schedule will see the Wild Card Series wrap up by Thursday and the League Division Series underway on Saturday.

The wild-card matchups this year? Tigers-Astros, Royals-Orioles, Mets-Brewers and Braves-Padres. Here's a look at the complete postseason bracket.

Below is Tuesday's schedule and scores. All games on Tuesday are streaming on fubo (try for free).

Tuesday's Wild Card Series scores

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout the four-game slate on Tuesday. You can follow all the playoff action below.