First pitch strike from Framber Valdez. We are underway.
Astros vs. Tigers score: Live updates from MLB playoffs as postseason kicks off with Wild Card Series
October is here, and so is postseason baseball with a four-game slate on Tuesday
Major League Baseball's 2024 postseason gets underway on Tuesday with Game 1 of all four Wild Card Series matchups. This will serve as the third year under MLB's 12-team playoff format. The top two seeds in both leagues get byes to the division round, while everyone else has to play in these best-of-three series hosted exclusively by the superior seed. The 2024 playoff schedule will see the Wild Card Series wrap up by Thursday and the League Division Series underway on Saturday.
The wild-card matchups this year? Tigers-Astros, Royals-Orioles, Mets-Brewers and Braves-Padres. Here's a look at the complete postseason bracket.
Below is Tuesday's schedule and scores. All games on Tuesday are streaming on fubo (try for free).
Tuesday's Wild Card Series scores
- Astros vs. Tigers, 2:32 p.m. ET (How to watch)
- Orioles vs. Royals, 4:08 p.m. ET (How to watch)
- Brewers vs. Mets, 5:32 p.m. ET (How to watch)
- Padres vs. Braves, 8:38 p.m. ET (How to watch)
CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout the four-game slate on Tuesday. You can follow all the playoff action below.
Welcome to postseason Opening Day
Any predictions for today? I'm thinking Tigers, Mets, Padres, Orioles win. Three close games and one laugher. Someone hits two homers.
It's time
We're about to light this candle in Houston. Astros-Tigers will begin in moments.
Wild Card Series X-factors
Little things can make a big difference in a three-game series. So what X-factors are at play in the Wild Card Series? R.J. Anderson broke them down, including speed from the Royals and Brewers, plus an advantage the Padres have against the Braves.
Staff picks for full postseason bracket
Who do we think is going to win it all? Glad you asked. CBS Sports MLB writers and editors made their picks for every round of the postseason prior to Tuesday, with a variety of World Series winners in a relatively open field. Here are our picks:
Best bets for Tuesday
Matt Snyder is making picks every day during the 2024 MLB postseason. He's picking a few upsets to get things started on Tuesday, including one in Houston. Here are his best bets for Tuesday:
MLB postseason bold predictions
Who needs regular predictions when we have 10 bold ones for you right here. CBS Sports' Mike Axisa is doing some playoff prognosticating about Shohei Ohtani, José Ramírez, the Astros and more. Check out all 10 of his bold predictions below:
Welcome to October
October has arrived, and so has playoff baseball. We're in for four intriguing games this afternoon that will instantly push four teams to the brink of elimination. Tigers vs. Astros gets things started in Houston in roughly one hour.
Still trying to figure out the postseason matchups and format? Here's the 2024 MLB playoff bracket to help you out.
-
1:57
Hot Padres Draw Shorthanded Braves In Wild Card
-
1:44
Mets Head To Milwaukee To Face Brewers Off Monday's Exciting Finish
-
1:10
Cole Ragans, Royals Take On Corbin Burnes, Orioles In Game 1
-
1:58
Justin Verlander Left Off Astros Wild Card Roster
-
1:29
Tigers Send Tarik Skubal To The Mount vs. Veteran Astros
-
4:14
MLB All-Time Hits Leader Pete Rose Dies At 83
-
2:05
Tarik Skubal Looks To Get Tigers Going In Game 1
-
1:36
A.J. Hinch Sorry For Cheating Scandal Ahead Of Series
-
0:48
Justin Verlander Left Off Wildcard Roster
-
4:48
Mets Clinch Playoff Spot With Wild Comeback Win In Game 1
-
2:45
Braves Clinch Playoff Spot, Will Face Padres In Wildcard
-
1:53
MLB Wildcard Key Play: Lindor Homers Game 1
-
2:17
The Hits King, Pete Rose Dead At 83
-
6:49
Breaking: MLB's All-Time Hit Leader, Pete Rose, Dead At 83
-
10:38
Breaking: MLB's All-Time Hits Leader, Pete Rose, Dies At 83
-
2:35
NL Playoff Predictions: No. 6 Mets vs. No. 3 Brewers
-
1:49
NL Playoff Predictions: No. 5 Braves vs. No. 4 Padres
-
1:49
NL Playoff Predictions: No. 4 Padres vs. No. 1 Dodgers In NLDS
-
1:47
NL Playoff Predictions: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 2 Phillies In NLDS