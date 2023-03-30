The defending World Series champion Houston Astros begin defense of their title on Thursday when they take on the visiting Chicago White Sox. The White Sox finished a disappointing 81-81, 11 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central Division in 2022. The Astros, meanwhile, won 106 games during the regular season, the second-most in franchise history, before defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 in the World Series. The Astros won four of seven meetings with the White Sox last season, including a 2-1 record at home. The Astros lead the all-time series 45-43, including a 26-15 edge in games played at Minute Maid Park. Framber Valdez is getting the start for Houston, while Dylan Cease will be on the mound for Chicago.

First pitch from Minute Maid Park in Houston is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. Houston is a -155 favorite (risk $155 to win $100) on the money line (risk $155 to win $100) in the latest White Sox vs. Astros odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored 7.

White Sox vs. Astros money line: Chicago +130, Houston -155

White Sox vs. Astros over-under: 7 runs

White Sox vs. Astros run line: Astros -1.5 (+135)

CWS: The White Sox are 4-1 in their last five games against American League West opponents

HOU: The Astros are 40-11 in their last 51 Thursday games

Why you should back the Astros

Houston is expected to send left-hander Framber Valdez to the mound. Valdez was spectacular a year ago, going 17-6 in 31 starts and posting a 2.82 ERA. He was credited with 26 quality starts, by far the best on the team. In 201.1 innings, he allowed 166 hits and 67 walks, while striking out 194. In five games against the White Sox, including four starts, he is 3-1 in 29 innings of work with a 3.41 ERA. He has walked eight, while striking out 24.

Powering the Astros' offense is left fielder Yordan Alvarez, who is expected to be ready for Opening Day. In 135 games in 2022, he batted .306 with 29 doubles, two triples, 37 home runs and 97 RBI. He had a .406 on-base percentage and slugged .613. Against Chicago last season, Alvarez batted .278 with one double, one homer and five RBI. He had an .875 OPS vs. the White Sox.

Why you should back the White Sox

Chicago will send right-hander Dylan Cease to the hill, an Opening Day reward for a stellar season a year ago. In 2022, Cease led the White Sox with a 14-8 record in 32 starts, including 16 quality starts and a 2.20 ERA. In 184 innings, he allowed 126 hits, 45 earned runs, while walking 78 and striking out 227. Cease pitched well on the road, going 8-4 with a 2.00 ERA in 14 games.

Shortstop Tim Anderson is one of the White Sox's top returning offensive weapons. The two-time All-Star was limited to 79 games due to injuries last year, but hit .301, including 13 doubles, six homers and 25 RBI. Although he didn't face Houston last season, he hit .241 with a double, one triple, two homers and three RBI against the Astros in 2021. On the road in 2022, Anderson hit .296 with five doubles, four homers and 13 RBI.

How to make White Sox vs. Astros picks

