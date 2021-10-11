The Chicago White Sox and the Houston Astros are meeting in the best-of-five American League Division Series. The winner will advance to the AL Championship Series, where they'll play for a chance to win the pennant and represent the league in this fall's World Series. The Astros opened up a 2-0 series lead by winning the first two games in Houston, but Chicago kept its season alive on home turf with a win in Sunday's Game 3. The two clubs will play Game 4 on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field. Game 4 was originally scheduled for Monday but got rained out.

The Astros, the West champions and the No. 2 seed in the AL, have played in four consecutive Championship Series. The White Sox, for their part, just won their first AL Central crown since 2008. The Astros finished the regular season with a significantly better run differential despite playing a tougher schedule. Anything can happen over the course of a five-game series, however, so it wouldn't be smart to write off the possibility that the White Sox advance past the divisional round for the first time since 2005 -- Chicago, of course, won the World Series that fall.

Below, you'll find all you need to know about the ALDS -- the dates and times of each game, as well as the probables and the television carriers.

*if necessary

The Astros finished the regular season with the most potent offense in the majors, as determined by FanGraphs' wRC+ measure. (wRC+ is an advanced metric that adjusts for ballpark, among other variables.) Houston had the lowest strikeout rate in the majors despite boasting a healthy walk rate and a top-10 isolated slugging. The White Sox also have a good offense, albeit not quite to the Astros' level.

Pitching-wise, the two sides finished with an almost identical rotation ERA. Those marks aren't representative of their current staffs, though, given a few factors. For instance, Zack Greinke and Dallas Keuchel are expected to pitch out of the bullpen, and it's unclear how Carlos Rodón will hold up in light of a massive innings bump. The White Sox hold the advantage in bullpen ERA.

It should be noted that the Astros went 5-2 against the White Sox during the regular season, outscoring the Pale Hose by 12 runs. The Astros swept the White Sox in their first four-game set of the season, but the White Sox achieved some revenge by taking two of their three games against the Astros in July.

2021 MLB postseason gear now available

The 2021 MLB Playoffs are here. In celebration, 2021 MLB postseason gear is now available for select teams. Shop hoodies, shirts, and more here.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.