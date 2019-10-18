Astros vs. Yankees ALCS: George Springer, Carlos Correa lead Astros and make history with Game 4 homers

The Astros have a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven ALCS, and a familiar offensive duo is a big reason why they took Game 4, 7-3. George Springer and Carlos Correa both hit three-run homers in the win that put Houston one victory away from its second AL title in three seasons.

The Yankees had an early lead in Game 4, though they left the bases loaded in the first inning and didn't fully take advantage of Zack Greinke walking three batters in a frame -- something he never does. It came back to bite them in the third, when Springer, the Astros center fielder and leadoff man, came through with a big blow.

Springer smacked a three-run, 408-foot homer to left to give the Astros a 3-1 lead against Masahiro Tanaka.

Springer had been struggling at the plate in the series -- the hit was his second in the ALCS and his second homer -- but seeing Springer go deep in the postseason isn't really anything new. That was his 13th career postseason home run in 166 at-bats. This shot broke a tie with Jose Altuve to give Springer the all-time Astros record for playoff homers.

He won the 2017 World Series MVP after hitting five homers in that series alone. He's had lots of big ones, too.

In the fifth, the Yankees left the bases loaded again and, again, it came back to bite them when Carlos Correa added a three-run shot of his own.

Take note that this loomed large when Gary Sanchez later hit a two-run homer because a three-run lead in the late innings is much different than a one-run lead.

The shot was Correa's 10th career postseason homer. Remarkably, these two have homered in the same game six times in the postseason, and that's an all-time MLB record, per STATS.

Think about how many teams we've seen have extended windows of playoff contention. It's pretty amazing that this duo holds the all-time record. Sure, it's a coincidence in a way, but it's still pretty cool.

The Astros now have a 3-1 lead with Justin Verlander, the possible Cy Young winner, waiting in the wings for Game 5. Thanks in large part to swings of the bat from Springer and Correa, they are right on the cusp of their second AL pennant in three years.

Springer and Correa have been at the heart of this recent Astros run of dominance as much as anyone. Altuve has won an MVP and is more well known among national casual baseball fans, while Alex Bregman might well be the AL MVP this year. Correa was once the No. 1 overall pick and looked like he'd someday win an MVP himself with the way he was playing prior to injury in 2017. Injuries have kind of left him in the background these last few years.

Springer might have just shaken his postseason slump. And what if Correa is a force from the seven-hole in this loaded lineup for the rest of October? Watch out. There's an awful lot of firepower here.