Astros vs. Yankees ALCS: George Springer clubs go-ahead homer in Game 4, sets franchise playoff record
Thursday's Springer Dinger was the 13th of his playoff career
The Yankees had an early lead in Game 4 of the ALCS, though they left the bases loaded in the first inning and didn't fully take advantage of Zack Greinke walking three batters in a frame -- something he never does. It came back to bite them in the third, when Astros center fielder and leadoff man George Springer came through with a big blow.
Springer smacked a three-run, 408-foot homer to left to give the Astros a 3-1 lead against Masahiro Tanaka.
Springer had been struggling at the plate in the series -- the hit was his second in the ALCS and his second homer. -- but seeing Springer go deep in the postseason isn't really anything new. That was his 13th career postseason home run in 166 at-bats. This shot breaks a tie with Jose Altuve to give Springer the all-time Astros record for playoff homers.
He won the 2017 World Series MVP after hitting five homers in that series alone. He's had lots of big ones, too.
The Astros came into Thursday night holding a 2-1 lead with Justin Verlander lined up for Game 5 on normal rest. Quite simply, if the 3-1 Astros lead (through five innings) holds, Houston has a decidedly huge advantage the rest of the way and would be on the cusp of a second AL pennant in the last three years.
Springer has been at the heart of this recent Astros run of dominance as much as anyone. Altuve has won an MVP and is more well known among national casual baseball fans while Alex Bregman might well be the AL MVP this year. Carlos Correa was once the No. 1 overall pick and looked like he'd someday win an MVP himself the way he was playing prior to injury in 2017. Just don't overlook Springer. He's a superstar atop one of the most potent offenses in baseball. He might have just shaken his postseason slump, too. Watch out.
