Astros vs. Yankees: Carlos Correa predicted he would do 'something big' ahead of ALCS walk-off homer

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correra had a feeling that Sunday night's ALCS game 2 against the New York Yankees would be one to remember for him, and he was right. The night was waiting on a hero, as the game was tied, 2-2-, in the bottom of the 11th inning. The the 25-year-old shortstop came to the rescue.

Correa ended the nearly five-hour game at 11:58 CST with a walk-off home run that sent Minute Maid Park into a frenzy. He pumped up the sea of orange as he rounded the bases with an impressive celebration.

After the 3-2 win, teammate and second baseman Jose Altuve said Correra knew he would have a big night.

According to Bleacher Report's Scott Miller, Altuve said before the action started the game's eventual star told him, "Jose, I think I'm going to do something big tonight." Altuve emphasized his comments adding, "He really said that."

Correa even did "something big" before his walk-off. In the sixth inning, he made a highlight-reel defensive play that kept the game tied. But there was clearly more in the tank for Correra.

The series is tied 1-1 and the teams will head to Yankee Stadium for Game 3 on Tuesday.