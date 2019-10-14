Astros vs. Yankees score: Carlos Correa evens up ALCS with 11th-inning walk-off homer in Game 2
Game 2 was an instant classic
The Astros won Game 2 of the ALCS on Sunday night in Houston by a score of 3-2 on an 11th-inning walk-off home run by Carlos Correa off Yankees right-hander J.A. Happ. The Houston win means that the best-of-seven series is now tied 1-1 and headed to New York for Game 3 on Tuesday.
The Astros were on the board first in Game 2 thanks to an RBI double by Correa, but then the Yankees took the lead on a two-run Aaron Judge home run off Justin Verlander in the fourth. In the fifth, the Astros tied the score at 2-2, as George Springer hit his 12th postseason home run in just his 39th playoff game, this one a solo shot off reliever Adam Ottavino. The pitching on both sides dominated after that point and up until the walk-off blast by Correa.
