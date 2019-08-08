Astros will extend protective netting at Minute Maid Park two months after young fan was struck by foul ball
The Astros will have their new netting in place ahead of their next homestand
On Thursday, the Houston Astros announced they will extend and upgrade the netting at Minute Maid Park ahead of the club's upcoming homestand that begins Aug. 19. The netting will cover more distance down the foul lines and will be "knot-less" to improve the viewing experience. Here's the club's statement from a press release on the subject:
"Fan experience is always a top priority for the Astros. The Astros have followed Major League Baseball's guidelines regarding netting while providing fans with a choice as to whether they sit in areas with or without protective netting. These changes will improve the fan's experience and increase the number of seats behind protective netting. Fans will continue to have the option to sit in areas without netting."
Here's a visual showing how many more fans will be protected once the new netting is installed:
You may recall that a 2-year-old fan was struck by a foul ball during a May contest between the Astros and Chicago Cubs. That child suffered a skull fractured and a seizure as a result. On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth urged Major League Baseball to provide data on fan injuries from foul balls, per Emma Baccellieri of Sports Illustrated:
In the time since the May incident at Minute Maid Park, other teams have prioritized fan safety by extending their netting. It stands to reason any holdouts will follow suit before next season.
