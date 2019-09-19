Astros win 100th game of 2019, clinch postseason berth for third consecutive season

The Houston Astros are heading back to the postseason. Wednesday night Houston clinched a postseason berth for the third straight year with their win over the Rangers (HOU 3, TEX 2). Their worst case scenario right now is being the second wild-card team.

This is the second time in Astros history they have qualified for the postseason in three consecutive seasons. They also did it from 1997-99, when they were eliminated in the NLDS all three years. The 'Stros of course won the World Series two years ago, and went to the ALCS last year. (They moved from the NL to the AL in 2013.)

Furthermore, Wednesday's win was the 100th win of the season for the Astros. They're the first team to win 100 games this year and it is their third straight 100-win season. That puts the 'Stros in exclusive company. They are the sixth team in history to win 100 games in three consecutive seasons:

2017-19 Astros

2002-04 Yankees

1997-99 Braves

1969-71 Orioles

1942-44 Cardinals

1929-31 Philadelphia A's

It should be noted baseball switched from a 154-game season to a 162-game season in 1962, so those Cardinals and A's teams accomplished the feat with fewer available games.

At 100-53, the Astros are still competing with the Yankees and Dodgers for the best record in baseball and thus home field advantage throughout the postseason. They won the season series against the Yankees and only need to tie New York in the standings to get home field advantage should they meet in October.

The Athletics beat the Royals on Wednesday (OAK 1, KC 0), so Houston's magic number in the AL West is two. The Astros and A's are both off Thursday, so the earliest Houston clinch the division title is Friday. It'll take a win and an A's loss to do it that day.