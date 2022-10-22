The Astros jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning Saturday afternoon in Game 3 of the ALCS, and we could give the Yankees an assist. Yankees starter Gerrit Cole struck out the side in a relatively easy first inning and then it looked like a quick 1-2-3 in the second. Instead, a miscommunication between center fielder Harrison Bader and right fielder Aaron Judge kept the inning alive.

It sure looks like Judge was at fault there for crossing in front of Bader's line of sight. Even judging from his body language, you can see he knew he messed up as it was happening.

Of note, Christian Vázquez did technically leave the baseline when he thought Bader caught the ball, but he didn't stray far and there was no play on him in the infield. It didn't affect the play at all. You're never gonna get that call on the defensive side.

Gifting an offense as powerful as the Astros an extra out is never a good idea and it immediately exploded in the Yankees' faces. Chas McCormick enjoyed the notorious Yankee Stadium right-field porch here:

Just like that, it was 2-0 Astros.

Though the runs are unearned, that's the ninth straight playoff game in which Cole has allowed a home run. That's an MLB record (via ESPN Stats and Info).

McCormick homered 14 times in the regular season and he now already has two in the ALCS.

The Astros have owned the Yankees pretty much all season. In order for the Yankees to flip the script, they can't give away outs like they did in the second inning of Game 3.