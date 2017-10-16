Astros-Yankees ALCS Game 3 lineups: Astros load up on righties against Sabathia
The Astros have made some matchup-related changes to their lineup for Game 3 of the ALCS
NEW YORK -- Monday night the American League Championship Series shifts to Yankee Stadium for Game 3. The Houston Astros won the first two games at Minute Maid Park and will look the take a commanding 3-0 series lead in Game 3. The New York Yankees , who came back from down 0-2 in the ALDS, will try to do the same in the ALCS. Here's how you can watch Game 3.
A few hours prior to first pitch, both ALCS clubs announced their starting lineups for Game 3. Here is the lineup the visiting Astros will run out there:
- CF George Springer
- 3B Alex Bregman
- 2B Jose Altuve
- SS Carlos Correa
- DH Yuli Gurriel
- C Evan Gattis
- 1B Marwin Gonzalez
- RF Josh Reddick
- LF
Cameron Maybin
RHP Charlie Morton
With a left-hander on the mound for the Yankees, Astros manager A.J. Hinch has gone with Gattis over Brian McCann behind the plate, and Maybin over Carlos Beltran in the lineup. Also Bregman has moved from the No.8 spot to the No. 2 spot. Although they have a 2-0 series lead, the Astros scored only four runs on 11 hits in Games 1 and 2 combined. A slightly different lineup could wake the offense up.
And here is the lineup the home Yankees will use in Game 3:
- LF Brett Gardner
- RF Aaron Judge
- SS Didi Gregorius
- C Gary Sanchez
- 1B Greg Bird
- 2B Starlin Castro
- CF Aaron Hicks
- 3B Todd Frazier
- DH
Chase Headley
LHP CC Sabathia
Standard lineup for the Yankees, who are still looking to put the H in DH. Their DHs are a combined 0 for 27 in the postseason so far. Headley gets the nod at DH for Game 3 over Jacoby Ellsbury and Matt Holliday because he had some good swings against Justin Verlander in Game 3, even though he went hitless.
-
Report: Ausmus doesn't want Mets job
Ausmus most recently managed the Tigers, but won't be headed to Queens
-
Is Keuchel an option for ALCS Game 4?
Keuchel would be starting Game 4 on short rest
-
Cubs World Series ring won't be sold
A former scout had agreed to auction off his ring
-
Sabathia will have short leash in Game 3
With the Yankees down 2-0 in the ALCS, Joe Girardi will look to go to his bullpen as soon as...
-
Red Sox, Mets competing for Cora?
The former big-league infielder is presently the Astros' bench coach
-
Daniel Webb dies in ATV accident
Webb was just 28 years of age
Add a Comment