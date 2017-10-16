Astros-Yankees ALCS Game 3 lineups: Astros load up on righties against Sabathia

NEW YORK -- Monday night the American League Championship Series shifts to Yankee Stadium for Game 3. The Houston Astros won the first two games at Minute Maid Park and will look the take a commanding 3-0 series lead in Game 3. The New York Yankees , who came back from down 0-2 in the ALDS, will try to do the same in the ALCS. Here's how you can watch Game 3.

A few hours prior to first pitch, both ALCS clubs announced their starting lineups for Game 3. Here is the lineup the visiting Astros will run out there:

CF George Springer 3B Alex Bregman 2B Jose Altuve SS Carlos Correa DH Yuli Gurriel C Evan Gattis 1B Marwin Gonzalez RF Josh Reddick LF Cameron Maybin



RHP Charlie Morton

With a left-hander on the mound for the Yankees, Astros manager A.J. Hinch has gone with Gattis over Brian McCann behind the plate, and Maybin over Carlos Beltran in the lineup. Also Bregman has moved from the No.8 spot to the No. 2 spot. Although they have a 2-0 series lead, the Astros scored only four runs on 11 hits in Games 1 and 2 combined. A slightly different lineup could wake the offense up.

And here is the lineup the home Yankees will use in Game 3:

LF Brett Gardner RF Aaron Judge SS Didi Gregorius C Gary Sanchez 1B Greg Bird 2B Starlin Castro CF Aaron Hicks 3B Todd Frazier DH Chase Headley



LHP CC Sabathia

Standard lineup for the Yankees, who are still looking to put the H in DH. Their DHs are a combined 0 for 27 in the postseason so far. Headley gets the nod at DH for Game 3 over Jacoby Ellsbury and Matt Holliday because he had some good swings against Justin Verlander in Game 3, even though he went hitless.