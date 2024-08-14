Last week, the Houston Astros promoted corner infielder Zach Dezenzo to the majors in an effort to improve both their lineup and their chances of chasing down the Seattle Mariners in the American League West. Dezenzo, a former 12th-round pick, authored a quick rise through the Astros system after tweaking his swing. Were it not for a nagging wrist injury, he likely would have made his debut earlier in the season, taking at least some of the opportunity provided to the likes of Trey Cabbage, Joey Loperfido (since traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in the Yusei Kikuchi deal), and the like.

Nevertheless, Dezenzo has at last arrived after batting .306/.386/.517 with six home runs in 38 games across three levels. That includes an 11-game stint in Triple-A, where he posted a 1.211 OPS and recorded an exit velocity of 95 mph or harder on 53% of his batted balls. Dezenzo ought to split time between the various corner positions and DH, providing additional wallop to an Astros lineup that ranks 14th in ISO.

Dezenzo's promotion got us here at CBS Sports thinking about other under-the-radar prospects who could be called upon to help shape playoff races over the coming weeks. With that in mind, below you'll find four others we think are worth watching. We acknowledge that "under the radar" has different meanings to different beings; for our purposes, think of it as meaning "players whose names you may not have encountered before." (Do note that the players are presented in no particular order.)

The Mets liked Sproat, 23, so much that they drafted him twice: once in 2022, then again in the second round of the 2023 event. He's rewarded their persistence, recently receiving a bump to Triple-A after compiling a 2.05 ERA and a 3.55 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 87 innings across High- and Double-A. He even struck out 11 consecutive batters as part of his first August start.

The Mets may like what they have going on with their rotation, one of the better performing units in MLB over the last 30 days. Fair enough. There's always the option to use Sproat out of the bullpen, not only as a means of boosting that unit, but also limiting his workload while still introducing him to the bigs. He's likely going to be a key part of their 2025 rotation, so why wait?

2. Kristian Campbell, 2B/CF, Red Sox

Campbell, 22, has raised his stock since being drafted with the 132nd pick in 2023 by improving his bat speed. In turn, he's unlocked a more bullish power projection, as well as the ability to leave the yard not just to left, but also to center and right-center. Remember, this was someone who homered four times in 45 games at Georgia Tech. Bucking expectations, opened this season with eight home runs in 40 games at High-A. He's since moved on to Double-A, where, as of this writing, he was batting .373/.473/.550 with four home runs and 13 stolen bases in 45 games.

Campbell is a fast runner with experience all over the diamond, primarily at second base and center field. The Red Sox have received more production from the likes of Rob Refsnyder, David Hamilton, and Romy González than they have reasonably expected. Still, we figure Campbell's bat, wheels, and versatility gives him a real chance to crack the big-league roster before Game 162 is played.

3. Edgardo Henriquez, RHP, Dodgers

Henriquez, 22, began his season in A-ball. He's since made his way to Triple-A after striking out 42.4% of the batters he faced over his first 40 innings. We think he's all but certain to make his big-league debut this fall. Henriquez can really pop a mitt, recently throwing a fastball that cleared 103 mph, and he has a plus slider to boot. He's had his share of command and durability issues (he had thrown 100 innings combined as a professional entering this year), suggesting the Dodgers are being wise to fast-track him as a reliever. Don't be surprised if he ends up playing a key role in their playoff bullpen.

The Braves have already had a few of their top pitching prospects debut this season, including Hurston Waldrep and Spencer Schwellenbach. Is there room for another? We sure think so. Hackenberg, Atlanta's 22-year-old second-round pick in 2023, has struck out 45 batters in his first 29 Double-A innings. That includes a 16-strikeout effort against the Marlins' affiliate in late July:

His best pitch is a breaking ball and he's still walking more than four batters per nine innings, but he's improved his velocity as a professional and there are pathways to him becoming a mid-rotation starter. The Braves could, if they so desire, deploy him in a relief role to close out the year.