At the end of forgettable offensive season, Orlando Arcia plays catalyst for Brewers

Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia was only in the lineup Monday in the NL Central tiebreaker because he plays good defense. That was it. Wanna look under the hood?

Last season, Arcia hit .277/.324/.407 with 15 homers at age 22, so it looked like he might be a capable hitter this season. Instead, Arcia came into Monday carrying a .227/.260/.299 slash, good for a 50 OPS+.

As I was saying, he was in the lineup for one reason and that was to pick it at short.

Instead, Game 163 was the one where Orlando Arcia was the Brewers' offensive catalyst and now they are the NL Central champions.

In the top of the third inning, Arcia hit a line shot to center for a single. He would be bunted to second and advance to third on a groundout. He was then the first run of the game when Christian Yelich singled him home.

Two hits later and Arcia was leading off the top of the eighth in a nail-biter. The score was tied, 1-1. Facing Justin Wilson, who had held opposing hitters to a .215 average on the season, Arcia lined another rocket to the outfield for a single. After a Domingo Santana double, Lorenzo Cain singled to center to score Arcia.

The Cubs scored one run on three hits in this game. Orlando Arcia scored two runs on four hits.

This was definitely a team win for the Brewers with positive contributions from almost everyone who played, but Arcia would absolutely be in the mix for game MVP if there were such a thing.

In the last game of the season, he moved his batting average up nine points to .236.

Most importantly, now Arcia will be the starting shortstop of the top seed in the National League.