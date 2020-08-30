Watch Now: Highlights: Game 2, Athletics at Astros ( 1:26 )

Sunday afternoon's game between the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park has been postponed after a member of the A's organization tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced. The person's identity and role (player, coach, staff member, etc.) were not disclosed.

Here is the statement the A's release Sunday morning:

The Oakland A's learned today that a member of the organization has tested positive for COVID-19 and Major League Baseball has postponed today's game in Houston at Minute Maid Park. The team conducted testing and contact tracing for the entire traveling party this morning and will self-isolate in Houston with recommended safety precautions in place. The A's organization and Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as necessary.

"Following a positive test for COVID-19 in the Oakland Athletics' organization, today's scheduled game between the A's and the host Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park has been postponed out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted," MLB added in a statement. "Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as necessary."

The Athletics are the fifth MLB team to have at least one positive COVID-19 test during the season. The Cardinals, Marlins, Mets, and Reds were all shut down anywhere from four days to two weeks with positive tests. The Marlins had the most serious outbreak, with 18 players and 21 total individuals testing positive.

MLB shut the Reds (one positive) and Mets (two positives) down four days each following their recent positive tests. It seems the best-case scenario for the Athletics is the outbreak is limited to one person, their upcoming three-game series with the Mariners this coming week is postponed as the team isolates, and they resume play next weekend.

It should be noted this is the first time a team in the West region has has a positive COVID-19 test. MLB went with regional play this year to reduce exposure (i.e. East vs. East, Central vs. Central, West vs. West) and now all three regionals have experienced some level of outbreak. This is also the first positive test among American League teams.

Sunday's game was to be the finale of a three-game series between the Athletics and Astros. They have one more head-to-head series remaining (Sept. 7-10) and could make up Sunday's game during a doubleheader at some point that week.