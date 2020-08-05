Watch Now: MLB On the Diamond: Rangers at Athletics ( 1:31 )

Back on July 24, Matt Olson of the Oakland Athletics became the first player in 34 years to hit a walk-off grand slam on Opening Day. On Tuesday against the Rangers (OAK 5, TEX 1), outfielder Stephen Piscotty authored the second Oakland walk-off grand slam of the young 2020 season. Here's a look:

That Jesse Chavez sinker left the bat at 103.3 mph and traveled traveled 414 feet. That's Piscotty's first homer of the season and the third grand slam of his career. That bases-juiced game-ender puts the A's in rare company:

And:

With 49 games left on Oakland's regular season schedule, it's entirely possible they'll become the first team in MLB history to hit three walk-off grand slams in a single season. To achieve that feat in a season that's been shortened to just 60 games would be something of a miraculous feat.

More to the point, the win pushes the A's to 7-4 on the season, and they maintain a half-game lead over the Astros in the AL West. More good news for Oakland: Top pitching prospect Jesus Luzardo, at 22 the youngest Oakland starting pitcher in a decade, struck out five across five scoreless innings in the first start of his career.