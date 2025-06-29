Athletics right-hander Luis Severino is scheduled to face one of his former clubs on Sunday, when he takes the mound opposite the New York Yankees (GameTracker). While that reunion might stir some feelings within Severino, they might be overpowered by the joy he experiences from not pitching at Sutter Health Ballpark, the minor-league field located in West Sacramento that the Athletics are sharing with a Triple-A squad until they can build a new park in Las Vegas.

"It feels like a spring training kind of game every time I pitch, and every time other guys pitch," Severino told The Athletic of playing at Sutter Health Ballpark.

Although the Athletics rank last in the American League in attendance, having drawn more than 10,000 fans just once since June 1, Severino also pointed out that Sutter Health Ballpark also lacks the amenities and convenience associated with the typical big-league experience.

"We don't have that at home right now. It's not the same. It's not the same atmosphere. We don't have a lot of fans," Severino added. "Our clubhouse is in left field. So, when we play day games, we have to just be in the sun. There's no air conditioning there, too. It's really tough."

Severino enters Sunday's start sporting a 4.83 ERA (86 ERA+) and a 2.19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 17 starts. Perhaps to his point, he's amassed a 6.79 ERA at home and a 2.27 ERA on the road.

It should be noted that Severino, 31, willingly signed a two-year free-agency pact worth $35 million with the Athletics over the winter after spending last season with the New York Mets. He chose to be there, in other words, which makes his plight a little different from the average A's player who had no say in the matter of their employer. Severino's agreement includes a player option for the 2027 season that could improve the deal's total value by another $22 million. (Notably, said contract also includes a kicker of $500,000 if -- or when, based on the A's history -- he's traded.)

The Athletics on the whole enter Sunday with a 34-51 record, putting them in last place in the American League West and 9 ½ games back of the closest playoff spot.