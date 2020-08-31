Watch Now: Highlights: Game 2, Athletics at Astros ( 1:26 )

The Oakland Athletics have been shut down through at least Wednesday after a member of the A's organization tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend, MLB announced. The person's identity and role (player, coach, staff member, etc.) were not disclosed.

Oakland's game with the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park was postponed following the positive test Sunday. The first two games of their three-game series against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park have now been postponed as well. Here is MLB's statement:

Out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be performed within the Oakland Athletics' organization, the scheduled games between the A's and the host Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, September 1st and Wednesday, September 2nd have been postponed. Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as necessary.

The Athletics are the fifth MLB team to have at least one positive COVID-19 test during the season. The Cardinals, Marlins, Mets, and Reds were all shut down anywhere from four days to two weeks with positive tests. The Marlins had the most serious outbreak, with 18 players and 21 total individuals testing positive.

MLB shut the Reds (one positive) and Mets (two positives) down four days each following their recent positive tests. A four-day shut down would see the Athletics return to action this coming Thursday, the final day of their three-game series with the Mariners. Monday is a scheduled off-day for the Athletics.

It should be noted this is the first time a team in the West region has has a positive COVID-19 test. MLB went with regional play this year to reduce exposure (i.e. East vs. East, Central vs. Central, West vs. West) and now all three regionals have experienced some level of outbreak. This is also the first positive test among American League teams.

Sunday's game was to be the finale of a three-game series between the Athletics and Astros. They have one more head-to-head series remaining (Sept. 7-10) and could make up Sunday's game during a doubleheader at some point that week. The A's and Mariners have one head-to-head series remaining (Sept. 25-27) after this week.