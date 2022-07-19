For the first time in his Major League Baseball career, Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Paul Blackburn is heading to the All-Star Game. However, Blackburn had a unique travel arrangement in order to get to Los Angeles for Tuesday's Midsummer Classic.
Blackburn was initially slated to travel on a commercial flight to Los Angeles since he was the A's lone All-Star representative. That's when the Houston Astros decided to step in. The Astros offered Blackburn the opportunity to travel on their team charter to Los Angeles with Houston's All-Star representatives. The A's and Astros played each other in Houston over the weekend.
The A's pitcher ended up accepting and made the trip to the 2022 All-Star Game with Astros stars Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, Justin Verlander, and Framber Valdez.
"It's awesome. Within baseball, it's kind of like a brotherhood," Blackburn told Mark Berman of Fox 26. "Everyone respects each other and helps each other out. I'm greatly appreciative for their organization and letting me tag along over here."
.@Athletics All-Star pitcher Paul Blackburn was set to fly commercial from Houston to LA. The Astros found out & offered him a ride on their charter: “It shows within Baseball it’s like a brotherhood. Everyone respects each other..I’m greatly appreciative of their organization” pic.twitter.com/uH5ejNLL87— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) July 19, 2022
With the All-Star Game taking place on Tuesday, those picked for the Midsummer Classic immediately hopped on flights to Los Angeles, so the situation worked out perfectly for Blackburn.
"It was fun. I felt like they made me feel very welcomed and comfortable," Blackburn added. "We had some good conversations and good laughs. It was a good time."
Blackburn made his first MLB All-Star Game just one season after being designated for assignment by the Athletics. The 28-year old put together a 6-5 record to go along with a 3.62 ERA and 77 strikeouts during the first half of the 2022 season.