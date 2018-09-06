Athletics pitcher Shawn Kelley slices his finger while washing a knife
Fortunately, things could have ended a lot worse
Odd baseball injuries are nothing new, and Oakland Athletics pitcher Shawn Kelley appears to be one of the latest victims.
The reliever was apparently injured while cleaning a "very sharp knife" last week. As a result, Kelley sliced his right thumb and lost a significant amount of blood. He's been kept out of action since the incident.
Luckily, the 34-year-old managed to avoid a complete disaster and he might be able to return to Oakland's bullpen as early as this Friday.
That's good news for Oakland as they look to hold onto their wild-card spot down the stretch. Kelley has been great out of the pen since coming to the A's in a trade from the Nationals in August. He's pitched in 10 games for Oakland, throwing 8 2/3 scoreless innings and giving up just two hits and two walks.
All things considered, it could have ended a lot worse for Kelley with this freak accident. For example, he could have wound up like Aaron Sanchez, who found himself on the 60-day DL after injuring his finger lugging a suitcase earlier this season.
Still, he may want to let someone else wash his knives as the A's creep closer to a playoff berth.
