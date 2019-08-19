Athletics reportedly will promote A.J. Puk, a former top-10 pick who could help Oakland's bullpen down the stretch
Puk, a hard-throwing lefty, missed last season due to Tommy John surgery
The Oakland Athletics entered the new week 1 1/2 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the hunt for the American League's second wild card spot. The next time the A's play -- and that, for those without their pocket schedule, will be on Tuesday against the New York Yankees -- they'll have a new addition on hand who could help them make up the necessary ground. That's because the A's are reportedly planning to promote southpaw A.J. Puk:
Puk, 24, has been considered one of the top left-handed arms in the minors since he was drafted No. 6 overall in 2016. In fact, he was identified as a potential difference maker for the A's rotation ahead of last spring, but he then injured his elbow and required Tommy John surgery.
Puk has made 18 minor-league appearances since returning this year. He's thrown 25 innings and fanned 38 batters while issuing 10 walks and permitting seven home runs. The A's have taken a conservative approach with Puk, which means he's likely to remain in a relief capacity until next spring.
Nonetheless, Puk could play an important role in the A's bullpen. According to league sources, his fastball has sat in the upper 90s coming out of the bullpen. Puk also has an above-average slider and shows the potential for two other quality secondary offerings, in his changeup and curveball.
