Athletics' Stephen Piscotty undergoes surgery to have melanoma removed from ear
Piscotty, 28, is in his second season with the Athletics
Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty underwent surgery on Thursday to remove melanoma from his right ear, according to the club. Piscotty, who is expected to rejoin the Athletics within a week, had recently been examined as part of a routine checkup. During that inspection, a dermatologist spotted the mole, which later tested positive for melanoma.
Here's more information, courtesy of a team-issued press release:
Piscotty has had a trying 13 months. He lost his mother Gretchen last May, roughly a year after she was diagnosed with ALS.
By comparison, Piscotty's baseball playing exploits are trivial in nature. For posterity's sake: he's hit .250/.314/.400 (95 OPS+) in 65 games this season.
Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the country, with more than a million Americans having some form of it, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Regular checkups, much like the one Piscotty had, are encouraged for anyone with regular exposure to the sun.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Red Sox vs. Orioles odds, June 14 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Red Sox vs. Orioles matchup 10,000...
-
Yankees' Stanton, Judge nearing return
Stanton and Judge plan to play some rehab games at Triple-A over the weekend
-
Top Picks: MLB targets, WNBA sharp play
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
2019 College World Series schedule
The road is Omaha is complete, now it's time for the College World Series
-
Printable College World Series bracket
Get your official 2019 tourney bracket right here as we approach the College World Series
-
MLB DFS lineups, top picks for June 14
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...