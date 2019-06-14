Athletics' Stephen Piscotty undergoes surgery to have melanoma removed from ear

Piscotty, 28, is in his second season with the Athletics

Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty underwent surgery on Thursday to remove melanoma from his right ear, according to the club. Piscotty, who is expected to rejoin the Athletics within a week, had recently been examined as part of a routine checkup. During that inspection, a dermatologist spotted the mole, which later tested positive for melanoma.

Here's more information, courtesy of a team-issued press release:

Piscotty has had a trying 13 months. He lost his mother Gretchen last May, roughly a year after she was diagnosed with ALS.

By comparison, Piscotty's baseball playing exploits are trivial in nature. For posterity's sake: he's hit .250/.314/.400 (95 OPS+) in 65 games this season.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the country, with more than a million Americans having some form of it, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Regular checkups, much like the one Piscotty had, are encouraged for anyone with regular exposure to the sun.

