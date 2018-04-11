Athletics vs. Dodgers odds: 2018 MLB picks, predictions for Daniel Mengden vs. Alex Wood

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at 10:10 p.m. ET for the second game of a three-game set. Los Angeles is favored at -180, meaning it would take a bet of $180 on the Dodgers to win $100. The over-under, or total runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 7.5.

The Dodgers handed the A's their first shutout 4-0 in Tuesday's series opener.

The model knows the A's hit the ball well before Tuesday's zero. Hyun-Jin Ryu and company held Oakland to five hits. L.A.'s offense slugged three home runs.

The Dodgers trot out another lefty Wednesday in Alex Wood, who has a sub-2.00 ERA through two starts. Oakland has not fared well against southpaws, hitting just .222 against them.

While the Dodgers rank No. 1 in the National League in ERA (2.47), they languish in the bottom three in most offensive categories.

Perhaps this is the game Daniel Mengden gets on track. Oakland's promising starter has allowed 10 runs over 11 innings, but he has shown positive signs -- like retiring 12 straight against the Rangers in his last outing.

Oakland's offense ranks in the upper half of most AL categories thanks in large part to the torrid start by Matt Chapman. The 24-year-old third baseman paces the A's in batting average (.349), homers (3), RBI (8), on-base percentage (.429), slugging percentage (.628) and runs (9).

