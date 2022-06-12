Progressive Field showcases an American League battle on Sunday morning in Cleveland. The Cleveland Guardians host the Oakland Athletics in a getaway day clash, with the A's aiming to tie the four-game series. Oakland won by a 10-5 margin on Saturday after two wins by Cleveland. The A's are 21-40 in 2022, with the Guardians entering at 28-27 this season.

First pitch is at 11:35 a.m. ET in Cleveland. Caesars Sportsbook lists Cleveland as a -165 favorite on the money line (risk $165 to win $100), while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is eight in the latest Athletics vs. Guardians odds.

Athletics vs. Guardians money line: Guardians -165, Athletics +145

Athletics vs. Guardians over-under: 8 runs

Athletics vs. Guardians run line: Guardians -1.5 (+130)

OAK: The Athletics are 14-17 in road games

CLE: The Guardians are 15-10 in home games

Why you should back the Athletics



Oakland's run prevention should be strong on Sunday behind the left arm of Cole Irvin. The 28-year-old starting pitcher boasts a 3.00 ERA during the 2022 season, and Irvin has not allowed more than three runs since his first start of the campaign. Irvin has a sparkling 2.29 ERA in the last seven starts, including a six-inning gem earlier this season against Cleveland.

Irvin allowed only one run in that outing, and he has impressive command, issuing only 2.1 walks per nine innings in 2022. Irvin is particularly potent against left-handed batters, allowing only a .620 OPS this season, and Cleveland currently ranks in the bottom five of the American League with only 46 home runs.

Why you should back the Guardians

Cleveland starter Cal Quantrill is a quality option. The 27-year-old former top-10 pick has a 3.56 ERA this season and a 3.62 ERA for his career, issuing less than a walk for every three innings. Quantrill has a sparkling home run rate of only 0.74 per nine innings this season, and he has allowed more than three runs in only one 2022 start. Quantrill has a 2.45 career ERA against Oakland and a 3.24 career ERA in home outings.

Cleveland's bullpen is also a huge advantage, with the Guardians ranking in the top five of the AL in reliever ERA (2.93) and at the top of the league in strikeout rate (9.78 per nine innings). Oakland's bullpen ranks in the bottom tier of the AL in most major categories, and the Guardians are also notably superior to the A's on offense. Oakland lands in the bottom two of the American League in runs scored, home runs, batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage, with a bottom-tier walk rate of only 7.4 percent.

How to make Guardians vs. Athletics picks

