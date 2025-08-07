A series win will be on the line when the Athletics battle the Washington Nationals in an interleague matchup on Thursday afternoon. The Athletics won Tuesday's game 16-7, before the Nationals earned a 2-1 triumph on Wednesday. The Athletics (50-66), who have won six of their last 10 games, are 27-32 on the road this season. The Nationals (45-68), who have lost six of seven, are 22-35 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from Nationals Park in Washington is set for 12:05 p.m. ET. The Nationals have won seven of the last 10 meetings with the Athletics. The Athletics are a -137 favorite on the money line (risk $137 to win $100) in the latest Athletics vs. Nationals odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 9.

Left-hander Jacob Lopez (4-6, 3.99 ERA) is expected to get the start for the Athletics. In 17 games, including 13 starts, he has logged 70 innings pitched. He has allowed 64 hits, 35 runs – 31 earned – with 30 walks and 84 strikeouts. He is coming off a 5-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. In that game, he pitched five innings, allowing five hits, zero runs and two walks with five strikeouts.

Right fielder Brent Rooker is among the Athletics' top hitters. In 116 games this season, he is batting .273 with 26 doubles, three triples, 23 homers and 66 RBI. In Tuesday's 16-7 win over the Nationals, he was 4-for-6 with two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored. He was 2-for-4 with a homer and one RBI in a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on July 30.

Washington is expected to send left-hander Mitchell Parker (7-11, 5.35 ERA) to the mound. In 22 games, all starts, he has pitched 117.2 innings, allowing 130 hits, 79 runs – 70 earned – with 43 walks and 77 strikeouts. He has won two of his last three starts, including a 9-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on July 26. In that game, Parker pitched 5.2 innings, allowing eight hits, two earned runs and one walk with four strikeouts.

Shortstop C.J. Abrams helps lead the Nationals' offense. In 99 games this season, he is batting .273 with 25 doubles, four triples, 14 homers, 43 RBI, 69 runs scored and 26 stolen bases. In a 16-9 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, he was 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI and one run scored. He was 3-for-4 with a double and run scored in a 7-4 loss to the Houston Astros on July 29.

