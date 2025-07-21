An AL West showdown has the Texas Rangers hosting the Oakland Athletics on Monday evening. The A's just dropped two of their last three games, losing 8-2 to the Cleveland Guardians yesterday. Meanwhile, Texas had its three-game win streak halted when the Detroit Tigers defeated the Rangers 2-1 on Sunday. Jacob Lopez (3-5, 4.20 ERA) starts for Oakland, while Jack Leiter (5-6, 4.37 ERA) gets the ball for the Rangers.

First pitch from Globe Life Field in Texas is set for 8:05 p.m. ET. Texas is a -144 favorite (risk $144 to win $100) in the latest Athletics vs. Rangers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while Oakland is a +119 underdog (risk $100 to win $119). The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Athletics vs. Rangers picks, be sure to see the MLB betting predictions from SportsLine's proven model. Bet on Rangers vs. Athletics and every other MLB game at DraftKings, where you can get $150 in bonus bets instantly with the latest DraftKings promo code:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 17 of the 2025 MLB season 46-43 on top-rated MLB picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 40 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns, especially when paired with the latest BetMGM promo code and FanDuel promo code, just to name a few. At BetMGM, new users can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses.

Here are the model's three best bets for Athletics vs. Rangers on Monday:

Jacob Wilson Under 1.5 hits (-220)

Wilson leads the team in batting average (.323) and hits (114), but he's hit a rough patch in July. He's gone 6-of-34 (.176) at the plate with six hits. The under has hit in 12 of the last 15 games when the line is listed at 1.5. The model is projecting him to finish with 1.2 hits in Monday's contest against Texas.

Corey Seager Total Bases Over 1.5 (+105)

Seager enters this contest with a .269 batting average, 13 home runs, and 33 RBI. In his last outing, he was 2-of-4 with a single and a double. The 31-year-old has cleared the 1.5 total bases line in 11 of his last 15 matchups. The SportsLine model projects him to finish with 1.9 total bases. In addition, Seager has gone over his total bases line five straight times against teams with losing records.

Jacob Lopez Over 5.5 strikeouts (+110)

Lopez takes the mound with a 4.20 ERA and 69 strikeouts. His strikeout line is listed at 5.5, but he's cleared that number in four of his last six games. On July 6 against the Giants, Lopez had eight K's. The model predicts he'll toss six strikeouts on Monday.