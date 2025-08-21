The Athletics go for the series win when they take on the Minnesota Twins in an American League matchup on Thursday afternoon. The Athletics earned a 4-2 10-inning win on Wednesday, after having registered a 6-3 win on Tuesday. The Athletics (58-70), who have won seven of 10, are 32-33 on the road this season. The Twins (58-68), who have dropped seven of 10, are 33-30 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from Target Field in Minneapolis is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Twins have won five of the past eight meetings with the Athletics. The A's are -121 favorites on the money line (risk $121 to win $100) in the latest Athletics vs. Twins odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 9.5.

Why the Twins can win

Right-hander Jose Urena (0-0, 4.06 ERA) is expected to get the start for Minnesota. This is Urena's fourth team this season. In 12 appearances, including four starts, he has logged 31 innings, allowing 33 hits, 14 earned runs and 11 walks, while striking out 17. In his last outing, a 7-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Friday, he received a no-decision, pitching 5.2 innings, allowing two hits and one walk, while striking out three. He pitched three innings in a 5-3 win over Kansas City on Aug. 10, allowing three hits, one earned run and four walks, while striking out one.

Among Minnesota's top hitters is center fielder Byron Buxton. In 94 games this season, he is hitting .273 with 15 doubles, four triples, 25 homers and 61 RBI. He was 3-for-5 with a homer and one RBI in an 8-1 win over the Tigers on Sunday. He was 2-for-4 with a double and a walk in a 4-1 win over the New York Yankees on Aug. 13. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Athletics can win

The Athletics will start right-hander Jack Perkins (2-2, 4.28 ERA). In 11 games this season, including three starts, he has logged 33.2 innings, allowing 24 hits, 16 earned runs and 14 walks with 35 strikeouts. He has three saves, but has started and won his last two outings. In a 10-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, he pitched five innings, allowing five hits, three earned runs and three walks with seven strikeouts.

Right fielder Brent Rooker is among the Athletics' top hitters. In 128 games this season, he is hitting .270 with 30 doubles, three triples, 72 RBI and 80 runs scored. He has hits in six of his last 10 games, including a 2-for-4 effort with a homer and two RBI in a 7-2 win over the Angels on Saturday. He was 2-for-5 with a double and one run scored in the win over the Angels on Friday. See which team to back at SportsLine.

