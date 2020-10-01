The Chicago White Sox and Oakland Athletics will play a decisive Game 3 in their American League Wild Card Series on Thursday. The winner will advance to the ALDS to face the Houston Astros. The White Sox took Game 1, and the A's stayed alive in Game 2 in the series that's being played entirely at Oakland's RingCentral Coliseum.

Here's a look at the TV info and more for Thursday's Game 3:



Date Start time Starting pitchers TV Odds (via William Hill Sportsbook) Game 3* Thurs., Oct. 1 3 p.m. ET RHP Mike Fiers vs. RHP Dane Dunning ESPN CWS -115; OAK +101; O/U: 8.5

* if necessary

And here are three things to know about this series.

This is Oakland's first playoff series in a while

This is the fourth time the A's have made the postseason since 2014. It's the first time since 2013 that they'll play more than one game in the tournament. Previously, the A's had lost the play-in Wild Card Game on their last three trips to the playoffs: 2014, 2018, and 2019. Oakland's last multi-game playoff series was a five-game loss in the Divisional Series versus the Detroit Tigers.

A's played favorable schedule

It was a given that MLB's unbalanced schedule would favor some teams more than others. One of those teams that benefited from the regional slant was the A's. They played teams with winning records in just six of their 60 contests: those coming in series versus the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres. The A's went 2-4 in those contests. The White Sox, for comparison's sake, played against winning teams 32 times; they went 12-20 in those games.

White Sox entered on skid

If you're a believer in momentum or just a victim to recency bias, then you're probably concerned about the White Sox's chances of taking this series. Chicago went 2-8 over its last 10 en route to losing what had been a three-game lead in the American League Central through 52 games. For our money, that doesn't mean a whole lot, but it's something to be cognizant of all the same.