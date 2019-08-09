Athletics vs. White Sox odds, line: MLB predictions, picks for August 9 from model on 35-23 roll

The Oakland Athletics look to continue their season-long mastery of the Chicago White Sox when they meet in the opener of a three-game series. The Athletics (65-50), second in the American League West, have won all three meetings against Chicago this season, outscoring the White Sox (51-62), 21-5. Chicago, third in the AL Central, has won its last two series and is 5-3 in August. Friday's first pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago is set for 3:10 p.m. ET. Oakland is 7-3 in its last 10 games overall. The latest Athletics vs. White Sox odds show Oakland at -182 on the money line (risk $182 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 10.5. Before making any Athletics vs. White Sox picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The Athletics will send right-hander Mike Fiers (10-3, 3.46 ERA) to the mound. Since April 26, Fiers has the second-lowest ERA (2.42) among American League starters. He picked up the win Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals. Fiers tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the White Sox on July 12 in Oakland. He is 3-0 vs. the White Sox in his last five appearances against them.

Helping power the Oakland offense is shortstop Marcus Semien (.278), who has a five-game hitting streak. Semien is 9-for-21 (.428) with three doubles, two home runs and three RBIs during that stretch. He is 4-for-14 (.286) with a double and a triple against the White Sox this season. Also swinging a hot bat against Chicago this season is first baseman Matt Olson (.254), who is 4-for-12 (.333) with a double in three games.

But just because Oakland has had the upper hand against Chicago this season, does not mean it is the best value on the Athletics vs. White Sox money line.

That's because the White Sox have a strong history against the Athletics. Chicago leads the all-time series 1,044-992, including a 564-450 edge in games played at home. The White Sox have won three of the last five season series against Oakland. Left-hander Ross Detwiler (1-2, 5.72 ERA) gets the start for Chicago. He is coming off one of his best starts as a member of the White Sox, allowing just two runs over 5 2/3 innings on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, striking out six batters. Detwiler pitched for the Athletics in 2016.

Center fielder Leury Garcia (.290) has been red hot of late, hitting in 14 of the past 15 games, including five straight. He is 7-for-24 (.292) with a triple, one home run and five RBIs over the past five games, and is 3-for-11 (.273) against the Athletics this season. Since returning from the injured list, shortstop Tim Anderson (.323) has been on fire with a seven-game hitting streak. He is 14-for-32 (.438) with three doubles and a home run.

