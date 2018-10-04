Athletics vs. Yankees: Aaron Judge hits hardest playoff home run in Statcast era to give New York early lead
Judge didn't wait long to put the Yankees ahead in the AL Wild Card Game
The New York Yankees didn't take long to get on the board against the Oakland Athletics in Wednesday's American League Wild Card Game.
In fact, Aaron Judge turned the ninth Liam Hendriks pitch of the night into a two-run home run to give New York an early lead. Take a look:
While that wasn't the most impressive-looking Judge home run, it did earn a notable distinction by posting the highest exit velocity of any postseason home run in the Statcast era: 116 mph.
Judge is playing in his second postseason. Last year, he homered in the Wild Card Game before slumping throughout the Divisional Series. The Yankees hope history doesn't repeat itself -- provided, that is, they find a way to advance and play the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS.
