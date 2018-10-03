Athletics vs. Yankees: AL Wild Card Game prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online

It's all love for the Yankees from our CBS Sports experts

It feels like the American League Wild Card Game has been set in stone for at least a month. On Wednesday, the Oakland Athletics will finally play the New York Yankees for the right to advance to the divisional round and play the Boston Red Sox.

The Yankees will send out Luis Severino, who ended the regular season with a 3.39 ERA and a 4.78 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Should Severino falter the way he did last Wild Card Game, there's a real chance the 100-win Yankees' foray into the postseason will last all of one game. Ouch. Meanwhile, Liam Hendriks will "open" the game for the Athletics, who are seemingly inclined to run a bullpen game. Hendriks made eight "starts" this season, posting a 2.08 ERA and holding opponents to a .465 OPS.

Below you'll find viewing information for the win-or-go-home matchup and predictions from our CBS Sports experts.

AL Wild Card Game: Athletics (97-65) at Yankees (100-62)

Game predictions and picks

AL Wild Card Game

author-mug
Jonah Keri
author-mug
Matt Snyder
author-mug
Mike Axisa
author-mug
Dayn Perry
author-mug
R.J. Anderson
author-mug
Katherine Acquavella
Score
Athletics

6-4
Yankees

7-6
Yankees

3-2
Yankees

9-6
Yankees

7-5
Yankees

5-3
CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories