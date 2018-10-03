Athletics vs. Yankees odds: AL Wild Card Game picks, predictions from expert on 19-6 roll

The New York Yankees host the Oakland Athletics in the American League Wild Card game on Wednesday at 8:08 p.m. ET. Liam Hendriks will take the mound for Oakland, while Luis Severino will start for New York. In the latest Yankees vs. Athletics odds, New York is a -190 favorite on the money line, meaning you would need to risk $190 to win $100, while the A's are +170 (risk $100 to win $170). The over-under on total runs scored is 8.5. Before you make any Yankees vs. Athletics picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Adam Thompson has to say.

SportsLine's top-ranked MLB handicapper is on a season-long MLB picks streak that has fattened the wallets of those following him. He is on an astonishing 165-106 money-line run, hitting on 61 percent of his MLB picks and paying out nearly $3,500 to $100 bettors following him. Since Sept. 5 alone, he's 19-6.

Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist before joining SportsLine as a senior writer and handicapper, cites deeply researched stats and trends you haven't even considered to build his streak. If you're looking to get in on the action, Thompson has done the dirty work for you and locked in strong A's vs. Yankees picks for the 2018 AL Wild Card Game.

Thompson knows the Yankees not only have the big names -- Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Severino -- they also have the better record at 100-62 and have the home-field advantage for this elimination game. New York is a stellar 53-28 at home on the season.

New York's offensive numbers are stunning. For one, the Yankees hit 267 home runs -- that wasn't just 32 more homers than any other team in baseball, it was the most home runs by any team in a single season in the history of the game.

Six different players hit at least 20 homers, with Stanton leading the way at 38. Judge, Miguel Andujar, Didi Gregorius and Aaron Hicks each hit 27.

The Yankees will also have their ace on the mound for this elimination game. Severino faltered some in the second half, but overall was a solid 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA in the regular season.

But just because the Yankees come in hot doesn't mean there's value in backing them Wednesday.

The A's won 97 games thanks to a lineup full of productive players, coupled with an immense hitting season from Khris Davis. He crushed an MLB-leading 48 homers and knocked in 123 runs, second only to Boston's J.D. Martinez. Four other Athletics hitters banged least 23 home runs: Matt Olson, Stephen Piscotty, Matt Chapman and Jed Lowrie.

Instead of going with a regular starter for this wild-card showdown, Oakland will go with a "bullpen" game. Reliever Liam Hendriks will go one to two innings before giving way to his bullpen mates. In eight starts, all in September, Hendriks had a 2.08 ERA. He didn't allow a run in his final seven starts.

The Oakland bullpen is equipped to handle such a task. As a unit, it had a 3.37 ERA and a batting average allowed of .220, ranking in the top three in each category.

