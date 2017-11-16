Atlanta Braves AFL Recap: Peoria Clinches Championship Berth

Braves players had a solid week for Peoria, with Austin Riley’s 2 hits and Ronald Acuna’s 3 leading the way.

Games

(16-11) Peoria Javelinas 2, (12-13) Salt River Rafters 1 Box Score

(16-12) Peoria Javelinas 4, (13-13) Salt River Rafters 11 Box Score

(17-12) Peoria Javelinas 4, (12-16) Scottsdale Scorpions 1 Box Score

Ronald Acuna

3-10, RBI, 2 BB, .325/.414/.639

Ronald Acuna had a busy opening half to the week, with a hit in each game. In his first two plate appearances in game 1 Acuna saw 7 and 6 pitches respectively with both plate appearances resulting in a walk. Acuna flew out in his next at bat before coming through with an 8th inning single that knocked in the go ahead and eventual game-winning run in Peoria’s 2-1 win. Acuna’s lone single in Peoria’s loss came on a flare into left field, and he managed to take second on the throw attempting to get the runner advancing to third. Of his 3 outs in the game 2 were line drives and none were strike outs, so he was still squaring the ball up but just had none fall. In the final game Acuna made all three of his outs on strikeouts and his lone hit came on a bunt single.

Max Fried

DNP

Touki Toussaint

DNP

Alex Jackson

1-8, 2B, .250/.305/.500

AJax had another slow week at the plate, starting with an 0-4 in game 1. Jackson struck out in his first at bat and grounded out weakly in his next before hitting the ball hard a couple of times in his final two plate appearances but with no results. Jackson struck out the first 3 times he came to bat in his next game before connecting on one in the 8th inning for a double, his first extra base hit since October 27th. Jackson was more successful behind the plate in throwing out both runners who attempted to steal on him.

Austin Riley

2-7, HBP, RBI, .300/.364/.657

Austin Riley had another nice couple of games at the plate, starting with a two hit performance in his opening game on Tuesday. Riley lined out in his first at bat before hitting a roller to third base in his next at bat that scored a run and netted him an infield single. After a strikeout in the sixth inning Riley took an 0-1 curveball up the middle in his next at bat for his second hit of the day. Riley didn’t have any hits in the next game, but had a hit by pitch in the 5th inning. There was a slight delay following the impact, as the ball had to be tended to on the field, but according to the reports it was all right.

Corbin Clouse

DNP

Josh Graham

1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, 6.97 ERA

Graham was brought in to keep the lead at 3 runs for Peoria in their clinching game on Wednesday, and he was successful in his inning of work. Graham got an easy ground ball back to him from the first batter of the inning, then an easy fly out to center field got the second out. After a 6 pitch battle to the final batter, Graham got an easy ground ball to second base to end his perfect inning. Graham got ahead 0-2, 0-2, and 2-2 on the batters in the inning, respectively. While he hasn’t gotten the strikeouts in his last couple of appearances, Graham still got some swings-and-misses and kept ahead of batters. This fall he has 11 K/ 2 BB in 10 1⁄ 3 innings.

Jared James

0-4, .250/.358/.341

Jared James struggled in his lone action of the week and struck out twice in his four at bats. Both of his other outs were line drives, but neither fell and James ended his on base streak at 5 games.