Atlanta Braves claim RHP Chase Whitley from the Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays continue to make moves ahead of tonight’s non-tender deadline

The Atlanta Braves have claimed RHP Chase Whitley off of waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Chase Whitley, a major league veteran of four seasons, will be eligible for arbitration for the first time this off-season. He was among the 11 Rays eligible for arbitration heading into the day, they have until 8 pm to make decisions on the remaining 10 players.

Whitley was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 15th round of the 2010 draft. He eventually broke into their top 30 prospect rankings, and made his MLB debut in 2014. During the 2015 season, he would tear his UCL and have to undergo surgery.

The Rays originally claimed Whitley during the 2015-2016 off-season as he was recovering from Tommy John surgery. Over the past two seasons, Whitley made a total of 46 (1 start, 45 in relief) appearances for the Rays accruing a 3.77 ERA and a 3.55 FIP in just under 72 innings pitched.

Whitley was projected to make just $1M through arbitration so it’s not much a cost saving move for the Rays.

The Rays 40-man roster now stands at 38 players after losing Chase Whitley on waivers and the trade of Brad Boxberger yesterday afternoon to the Arizona Diamondbacks.