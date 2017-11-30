Atlanta Braves News and Links: Adams a non-tender candidate?

The Braves have some tough decisions to make this offseason, and whether or not Matt Adams remains a part of the club going forward is certainly one of those.

The Braves have until Friday at 8 p.m. ET to decide whether or not to tender a contract to arbitration-eligible first baseman Matt Adams. The Braves acquired Adams in May, and the left-handed slugger proceeded to have one of the best two-month stretches of his career in the absence of Freddie Freeman. One Freeman returned, Adams was bounced around the diamond (as was Freeman) in an effort to keep his bat in the lineup. That combination is not likely to be attempted again, and the Braves are said to be shopping Adams heavily. If no takers are found on the trade market, the club is reportedly likely to non-tender Adams rather than face a potential arbitration battle.

Former Braves prospects work out for 100 scouts

This happened yesterday, though the event was missing some notable names from the list of Braves prospects that were released last week.

Outfielders Brandol Mezquita and Antonio Sucre along with shortstop Angel Rojas all participated in the hour-long workout designed to showcase the skills of the former Braves prospects who were granted free agency after an MLB investigation determined Atlanta circumvented the international signing guidelines.

Braves offseason questions: Is an outfielder traded to clear room for Ronald Acuna?

Our own Scott Coleman continues his series of Braves offseason questions pieces, with this one focusing on the outfield. The Braves have a logjam at the moment, which can be a good problem to have assuming none of the logs are in their mid-30’s and being paid eight figures per year. Scott breaks down how the Braves could look to move either Matt Kemp or Nick Markakis (see below) this offseason in an effort to make room for 20-year-old phenom Ronald Acuna.

Source: #BlueJays, #Braves had brief contact this month about a possible Nick Markakis trade but talks have failed to advance. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 29, 2017

Could the West be the best for Stanton?

The most intriguing hitter on the market could be heading West, with the Dodgers and Giants reportedly showing heavy interest in the slugger. I’m sure SunTrust Park could benefit from less of the beating it took from the Giancarlo Stanton in 2017.

White Sox, Red Sox reportedly talk Abreu

Another slugger is reportedly mixed up in trade talks, this time between the White Sox and Red Sox. Jose Abreu would bolster an already impressive Boston lineup, and would likely benefit from playing at the hitter-friendly Fenway Park 81 games per year.