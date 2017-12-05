Atlanta Braves News and Links: Braves to carry a deep bullpen next season?

The Braves are almost certainly going to employ a rotation that includes multiple young pitchers who are largely unproven at the major league level. Could that force them to carry eight relievers in 2018?

BRAVES NEWS

Moves provide window into Anthopoulos' plan?

Braves beat writer Mark Bowman writes that the front office may be dropping subtle hints regarding their plans for the bullpen. Bowman feels that the waiver claim of Chase Whitley should be a sign that the club may be moving toward carrying eight relievers to begin the season.

Though the Braves might acquire a veteran starting pitcher this winter, the inexperience that currently exists within the projected rotation will likely lead the club to structure the roster around the makeup of an eight-man bullpen, which could include a couple of long-relief options like Whitley -- who completed more than one inning in 18 of 41 appearances for Tampa Bay this past season.

BRAVES PODCASTS

Talking Chop Podcast Episode 94: Real, live baseball chatter

MLB NEWS

Singer No. 1 on 2018 Top 50 Draft Prospects list

MLB Pipeline released their list of the 2018 Top 50 Draft prospects on Monday. If you are like me, it is never too early for draft coverage, especially with the way this offseason has impacted the Braves’ farm system. With the club holding the eighth overall pick, they have a legitimate chance of securing the services of any player on the list.

Source: Giants meet face-to-face with Ohtani

They already have Bumgarner, now they are seriously in the running for Ohtani? How many home runs could that rotation hit in a season?

Jargon hunter: Hot Stove terms explained

A rundown of the terminology that will be heavily used over the next two weeks can be helpful for those who are relatively new to extensive baseball coverage. This reminds me of a piece written by Joe Lemire, in which he breaks down all the quirky things baseball scouts look for in evaluating players. The best scouting phrase ever has to be “good face, high ass.”