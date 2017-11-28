Atlanta Braves News and Links: Front office shakeup continues

New Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos is beginning to assemble his front office. On Monday, he made a significant move, hiring one staff member and parting ways with another.

Braves part ways with Adam Fisher, hire Andrew Tinnish from Blue Jays

Alex Anthopoulos is making an effort to surround himself with familiar faces in Atlanta. With Perry Minasian already on staff when the new GM arrived, Anthopoulos had a nice building block with which to work. On Monday the Braves announced that Minasian had been promoted to Assistant GM and VP of baseball operations. In addition, the club announced that Andrew Tinnish, another of Anthopoulos’ colleagues in Toronto, would be joining the baseball operations staff in Atlanta. Adam Fisher, who came to Atlanta from the Mets organization, will no longer be with the Braves, as the two sides will reportedly part ways.

Braves offseason questions: Does Matt Adams get traded?

One of the biggest decisions facing the Braves this offseason will be what to do with slugging first baseman Matt Adams, who is left without a starting job due to the presence of Freddie Freeman in Atlanta.

Admittedly this isn’t a franchise-altering decision for new GM Alex Anthopoulos, but it will be an interesting decision nonetheless. On Monday, Buster Olney reported the Braves are shopping Adams to teams before Friday’s non-tender deadline. Adams, 29, figures to earn $4-5 million in arbitration next year before becoming a free agent. He doesn’t have a place to play in Atlanta unless Freddie would get hurt again. He can play an inning or two in the outfield, but he certainly cannot play the position on a regular basis.

Inbox: How will Braves improve 'pen for '18?

Braves beat writer Mark Bowman answers fan questions regarding the bullpen, Julio Teheran, and the sanctions handed down by the league office last week.

Talking Chop Podcast Episode 93: Unwrapping the mess

Our own Brad Rowland drops another podcast, which is full of content for listeners. Brad looks specifically into the Braves’ penalties and how they affect the club moving forward.

Exploring best free-agent fits for Moustakas

While the idea of paying Moustakas an exorbitant amount of money (which he will likely receive this offseason) sounds like a risky proposition, MLB.com lists the Braves among those who would be most likely to sign him. Moose is coming off a career year offensively, and with the Braves’ hole at third base, the match makes some sense.